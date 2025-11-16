AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Generali Investments Management Co LLC

Generali Investments Management Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,810 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,266,758,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $1,072,128,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 17.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,711,000 after buying an additional 17,177,874 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in AT&T by 30,527.5% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,959,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,213,000 after buying an additional 11,920,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AT&T by 350.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,363,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841,126 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of T opened at $25.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

