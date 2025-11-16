Westpac Banking Corp Buys 216 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $250,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 18.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 144.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $549.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $196.99 billion, a PE ratio of 72.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $630.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $599.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $567.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial set a $620.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David J. Rosa sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.55, for a total value of $13,414,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 234,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,266,872.80. The trade was a 9.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $2,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,850. The trade was a 37.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,164 shares of company stock valued at $61,916,172. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.