Fraport (FRA:FRA) Trading Up 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Fraport AG (FRA:FRA – Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €78.00 and last traded at €77.50. 128,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €75.40.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €74.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €68.37.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

