Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Stock Price Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.22. 89,524 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 85,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mustang Bio currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -35 EPS for the current year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mustang Bio stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 1.04% of Mustang Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.
