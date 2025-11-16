Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Trading 0.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Freedom Financial Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter. Freedom Financial had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 6.54%.

About Freedom Financial

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services.

