Visa Inc. $V Position Decreased by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,873 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 6.9% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Visa by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $1,935,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 177,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,168,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,432.64. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,117. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 23,897 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,561 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $425.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

Visa Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $329.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $604.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.69. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.00 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

