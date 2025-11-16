Generali Investments Management Co LLC Sells 3,899 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Generali Investments Management Co LLC trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,871 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 2,667 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 189,491 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 119,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,257,000 after buying an additional 20,731 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average is $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $307.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $185,041.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 157,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,701,086.72. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $212,739.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,167.04. This represents a 9.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 33,089 shares of company stock worth $2,236,383 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

