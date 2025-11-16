Firestone Capital Management Buys 7,540 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 3.9% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $16,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,872,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,063,000 after buying an additional 256,286 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.4% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,128,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,837,000 after purchasing an additional 35,894 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of VEU opened at $73.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.64. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $73.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

