Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,652 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 267.8% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Walmart by 432.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 55.3% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $116.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1%

Walmart stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.72. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $109.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $403,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,052,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,255,856.80. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,921,584. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,383 shares of company stock valued at $15,365,487. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

