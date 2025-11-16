Financial Gravity Companies Inc. Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $362.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $393.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Home Depot from $403.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.33.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

