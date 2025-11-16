iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:SPMV) Stock Price Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:SPMV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 106.15 and last traded at GBX 107.10. 4,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 37,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.65.

iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Stock Down 0.5%

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 106.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 103.92.

