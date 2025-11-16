Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.86 and last traded at $27.8819. 197,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 108,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.0146.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

