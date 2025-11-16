Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases New Shares in The Trade Desk $TTD

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,369 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Down 2.2%

TTD stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.37.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.11 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

View Our Latest Report on TTD

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.