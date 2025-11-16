Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 19 and last traded at GBX 19.89. 365,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 780,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 target price on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 40.
Invinity Energy Systems Stock Down 1.8%
Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Invinity Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a negative net margin of 237.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Invinity Energy Systems plc will post -9.3999995 earnings per share for the current year.
Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile
Invinity Energy Systems plc is a global manufacturer of vanadium flow batteries (VFB), a leading alternative to lithium-ion technology. Ideally placed to address the substantial demand for long-duration utility-grade stationary energy storage solutions, Invinity has deployed its modular battery systems across more than 90 sites in 17 countries, more than any other company in the space.
