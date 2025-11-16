Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 19 and last traded at GBX 19.89. 365,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 780,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 target price on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 40.

Get Invinity Energy Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IES

Invinity Energy Systems Stock Down 1.8%

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 20.19. The company has a market capitalization of £113.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Invinity Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a negative net margin of 237.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Invinity Energy Systems plc will post -9.3999995 earnings per share for the current year.

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invinity Energy Systems plc is a global manufacturer of vanadium flow batteries (VFB), a leading alternative to lithium-ion technology. Ideally placed to address the substantial demand for long-duration utility-grade stationary energy storage solutions, Invinity has deployed its modular battery systems across more than 90 sites in 17 countries, more than any other company in the space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.