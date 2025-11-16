Strix Group (LON:KETL) Stock Price Down 5.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 34.10 and last traded at GBX 34.10. Approximately 762,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 678,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Strix Group from GBX 90 to GBX 85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 85.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 41.91. The company has a market capitalization of £78.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Founded in 1982, Isle of Man based Strix, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls and other components and devices involving water heating and temperature control, steam management and water filtration.

Strix’s core product range comprises a variety of safety controls for small domestic appliances, primarily kettles.

