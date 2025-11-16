Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) Shares Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Allied Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2490.

Allied Resources Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.

Allied Resources Company Profile

Allied Resources, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in the United States. It owns varying interests in a total of 145 wells situated on acreage of approximately 3,400 acres in Ritchie and Calhoun counties, West Virginia; and 10 wells situated on acreage of approximately 2,510 acres in Goliad, Edwards, and Jackson counties, Texas.

