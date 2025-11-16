KM Capital Management Ltd. Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

KM Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $675.31 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $693.07. The company has a market capitalization of $708.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $671.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $635.41.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.