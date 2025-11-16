Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 185.3% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $3,767,904.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at $384,529,181.40. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total value of $2,767,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at $50,507,558.64. This represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 264,118 shares of company stock valued at $44,448,619. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.49.

Get Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $246.81 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $267.08. The stock has a market cap of $401.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.05 and a 200-day moving average of $164.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.