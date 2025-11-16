accesso Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LOQPF) Trading Down 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.56. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.
accesso Technology Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34.
About accesso Technology Group
accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.
