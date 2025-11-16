Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,431,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,609 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.7% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Procter & Gamble worth $228,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,441,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,882 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.7% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 575,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,611,000 after purchasing an additional 38,775 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $647,281.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 53,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,202.16. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,139,434.77. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,489 shares of company stock worth $23,529,864. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $147.71 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $144.09 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.57. The company has a market cap of $345.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Dbs Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

