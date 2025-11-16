OSR (OSRH) vs. Its Peers Critical Survey

OSR (NASDAQ:OSRH – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare OSR to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares OSR and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OSR N/A -6.66% -4.90% OSR Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for OSR and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OSR 1 0 0 0 1.00 OSR Competitors 231 266 217 3 1.99

Risk & Volatility

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 101.09%. Given OSR’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OSR has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

OSR has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSR’s competitors have a beta of -0.09, indicating that their average share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.3% of OSR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 60.6% of OSR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OSR and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OSR N/A -$2.41 million -0.51 OSR Competitors $203.60 million -$18.54 million 94.34

OSR’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than OSR. OSR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

OSR competitors beat OSR on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

OSR Company Profile

OSR Holdings leverages its international network of partners in the US, Europe, and South Korea to market and license its pipeline of proprietary platform technologies for broad application to efficient clinical trial programs, with the ultimate goal of addressing unmet medical needs. We partner with biotherapeutics companies with innovative and proprietary drug R&D “platform technologies” versus “assets only” companies, whose commercial viability is heavily dependent on positive results for individual treatment modalities in extremely rigorous and time consuming clinical trials. We focus on value creation through investments and collaborations with US and EU biotech companies, with the strategic goal of expansion into South Korea (specifically) and Asia (generally). OSR Holdings is headquartered in Paju, South Korea.

