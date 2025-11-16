Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Stock Price Up 5.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Free Report) were up 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.2750. Approximately 4,412 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Meiji Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02.

About Meiji

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, cheese, drinking milk, beverages, butter, margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen food, chocolates, gummy, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, protein, infant formula, enteral formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, feed stuffs, sugar, and corn sweeteners.

