Westpac Banking Corp Sells 545 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,891.17. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total transaction of $7,041,843.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 76,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,720,349.52. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $253.09 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.68 and a 52-week high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.65.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

