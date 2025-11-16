China Coal Energy (OTC:CCOZF) Trading 7.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTC:CCOZF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

China Coal Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21.

About China Coal Energy

(Get Free Report)

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the coal production and trading and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products. It is also involved in the coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Coal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Coal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.