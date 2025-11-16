Coveo Solutions (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Shares Down 10.4% – Here’s What Happened

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.12. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 9,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Coveo Solutions Trading Down 10.4%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67.

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

