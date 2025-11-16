Credito Emiliano (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Stock Price Up 6.6% – Here’s What Happened

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$16.89 and last traded at C$16.89. Approximately 1,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 5,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.85.

Credito Emiliano Stock Up 6.6%

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.31.

Credito Emiliano Company Profile

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Finance, Treasury, and Corporate Centre, and Other segments.

