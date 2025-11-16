Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 551.84 and traded as high as GBX 638.40. Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 625.60, with a volume of 479,384,375 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 585 to GBX 620 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 655.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 616.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 552.68.

In related news, insider Guy Hachey acquired 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 611 per share, with a total value of £164,970. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

