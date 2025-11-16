XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 366.14 and traded as low as GBX 342.50. XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 347, with a volume of 12,848,923 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPS. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 459 price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 440 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 436.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of £703.36 million, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 342.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 366.03.

In other news, insider Martin Sutherland acquired 11,658 shares of XPS Pensions Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 335 per share, with a total value of £39,054.30. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,300 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis.

