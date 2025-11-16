Jardine Matheson (LON:JAR) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.63 and traded as high as GBX 67.56. Jardine Matheson shares last traded at GBX 67.56, with a volume of 200 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £199.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

