John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and traded as low as $14.99. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III shares last traded at $15.0450, with a volume of 33,415 shares trading hands.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 4 Cold-Weather Stocks to Buy as Winter Spending Heats Up
- Stock Average Calculator
- Disney Stock Drops—Will Earnings Pave Way for a YouTube TV Truce?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Meta’s Pain May Be Your Gain: Is This a Rare Buying Window?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.