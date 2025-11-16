John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and traded as low as $14.99. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III shares last traded at $15.0450, with a volume of 33,415 shares trading hands.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the second quarter worth $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

