London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.55 and traded as low as $113.5850. London Stock Exchange Group shares last traded at $116.50, with a volume of 2,491 shares.

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Down 3.5%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.77.

About London Stock Exchange Group

(Get Free Report)

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.