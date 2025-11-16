Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and traded as low as $7.3650. Continental shares last traded at $7.4299, with a volume of 22,849 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTTAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Continental to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Continental alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTTAY

Continental Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.17). Continental had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Continental AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.