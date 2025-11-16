Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.44 and traded as low as $16.16. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 100,781 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATLKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Atlas Copco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Atlas Copco Trading Down 1.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Analysts expect that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

