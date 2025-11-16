IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.02 and traded as high as $25.82. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 3,580 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IF Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

IF Bancorp Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.38.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 6.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IF Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IF Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.23% of IF Bancorp worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

