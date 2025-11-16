Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November 16th (AG, ATLC, ATRO, BCAL, BIRD, BMO, CCNE, CERT, CF, CHCI)

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Sunday, November 16th:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pioneer Acquisition I (NASDAQ:PACH) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RPC (NYSE:RES) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.