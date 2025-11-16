Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November 16th (AG, ATLC, ATRO, BCAL, BIRD, BMO, CCNE, CERT, CF, CHCI)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Sunday, November 16th:
First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
City (NASDAQ:CHCO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Compass (NYSE:COMP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Gray Media (NYSE:GTN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Knife River (NYSE:KNF) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Pioneer Acquisition I (NASDAQ:PACH) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
RPC (NYSE:RES) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.