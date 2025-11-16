Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November 16th (AG, ATLC, ATRO, BCAL, BIRD, BMO, CCNE, CERT, CF, CHCI)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Sunday, November 16th:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO)

was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pioneer Acquisition I (NASDAQ:PACH) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RPC (NYSE:RES) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

