Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.23 and traded as high as $13.35. Greenlight Capital Re shares last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 88,656 shares changing hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $450.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.23). Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 5.37%.The company had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter.

In other Greenlight Capital Re news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 8,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $107,346.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 71,137 shares in the company, valued at $909,842.23. This represents a 10.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas James Curnock sold 9,942 shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $125,070.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 169,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,216.20. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 184.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 25.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

