iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDH) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDH – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.25 and last traded at $37.41. Approximately 3,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.44.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF stock. Cyr Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Cyr Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF USD (ITDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

