Generali Investments Management Co LLC Acquires 5,401 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Generali Investments Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.1% of Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors raised its position in Tesla by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 985 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. KWB Wealth boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.4% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $404.35 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 269.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.78.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $505.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC upped their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $548.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.61.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

