Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.91 and traded as high as GBX 92. Arcontech Group shares last traded at GBX 91, with a volume of 20,990 shares traded.

Arcontech Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 98.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 91. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Arcontech Group (LON:ARC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arcontech Group had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcontech Group plc will post 5.8982684 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcontech Group Company Profile

Arcontech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Excelerator Desktop that provides a graphical user interface, which integrates various internal and external real-time data sources into a single-screen format; CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; and CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System that offers the ability to contribute data to various destinations, including Refinitiv, Bloomberg, ICE, and Six.

