Algorhythm (NASDAQ:RIME) Shares Down 2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIME – Get Free Report) fell 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.94. 47,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 283,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

RIME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Algorhythm in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Algorhythm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

The company has a market cap of $5.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.09 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40.

Algorhythm (NASDAQ:RIME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter.

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; connected vehicle karaoke devices; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

