Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Crimson Wine Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.43 and traded as low as $4.87. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 47,415 shares.

Crimson Wine Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $100.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 0.64%.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services.

