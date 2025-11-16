Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Wilmar International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and traded as high as $25.67. Wilmar International shares last traded at $25.6450, with a volume of 25,074 shares traded.

Wilmar International Trading Down 0.3%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average of $23.23.

Wilmar International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2491 per share. This represents a yield of 417.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

