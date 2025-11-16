United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

United American Healthcare Corp. (OTCMKTS:UAHC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.0220. United American Healthcare shares last traded at $0.0190, with a volume of 26,719 shares changing hands.

United American Healthcare Trading Down 5.5%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

United American Healthcare Company Profile

United American Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry. It also focuses on the production of natural rubber. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

