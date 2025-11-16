Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.19 and traded as low as $0.66. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $0.6669, with a volume of 34,850 shares changing hands.

Greystone Logistics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 1.66%.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

