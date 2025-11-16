MTM Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,161 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,156,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,120,000 after buying an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,145,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,540,000 after acquiring an additional 730,343 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,498,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 93.3% in the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $617.83 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $634.13. The firm has a market cap of $768.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $614.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $581.54.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.