Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,039,196,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,729.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,141 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $538,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,297 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $467,944,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,744.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $488,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,550 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,592,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $31,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,096,889. This represents a 0.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 67,622 shares of company stock valued at $16,714,561 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $243.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $232.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.56. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.48 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

