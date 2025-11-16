Y.D. More Investments Ltd Grows Stake in On Holding AG $ONON

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in ON were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in ON by 118.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ON by 3,392.6% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of ON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on ON from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on ON from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ON from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

Shares of ONON stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average of $48.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

