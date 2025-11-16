Y.D. More Investments Ltd Buys 4,270 Shares of Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Gen Digital by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 407,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the second quarter worth $394,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the first quarter worth $5,732,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 129.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 75,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 42,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. raised its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 15.5% in the second quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 170,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 22,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GEN shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gen Digital

In other news, Director John C. Chrystal acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $135,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 28,419 shares in the company, valued at $771,291.66. This trade represents a 21.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gen Digital Price Performance

GEN opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. Gen Digital Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 14.12%.The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Gen Digital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.510-2.56 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 54.35%.

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

