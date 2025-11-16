Symphony Financial Services Inc. Buys New Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Symphony Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 112,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,885,000 after purchasing an additional 46,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,610,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,827,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,585 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 22.8% in the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 72.2% during the second quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 2,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $342.46 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $386.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $349.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.15, for a total value of $280,120.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,027.30. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares valued at $225,218,280. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

