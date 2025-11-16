Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rekor Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Rekor Systems Stock Up 4.9%
Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 128.39% and a negative net margin of 89.82%.The firm had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Rekor Systems will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Rekor Systems
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REKR. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in Rekor Systems by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Rekor Systems by 146.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 63,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 37,501 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.
Rekor Systems Company Profile
Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.
